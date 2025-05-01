Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 2
Problem 2
If you have 200 mL of 0.150 M acetic acid and titrate it with 0.300 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH required?
A
200 mL
B
150 mL
C
50 mL
D
100 mL
