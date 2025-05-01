Skip to main content
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 4
Problem 4

Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution with 0.020 M acetic acid and 0.020 M sodium acetate. The pKa of acetic acid is 4.76.