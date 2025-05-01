Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given a 0.100 M solution of acetic acid with a
K
a
of 1.8 x 10
-5
, calculate the pH of the solution.
A
3.45
B
2.87
C
5.00
D
4.75
