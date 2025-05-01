Problem 1
The large onion-shaped receptors that are found deep in the dermis and in subcutaneous tissue and that respond to deep pressure are
a. Epithelial tactile complexes
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Free nerve endings
d. Muscle spindles
Problem 2
Proprioceptors include all of the following except
a. Muscle spindles
b. Tendon organs
c. Epithelial tactile complexes
d. Joint kinesthetic receptors
Problem 3
The aspect of sensory perception by which the cerebral cortex identifies the site or pattern of stimulation is
(a) perceptual detection
(b) feature abstraction
(c) pattern recognition
(d) spatial discrimination
Problem 4
The neural machinery of the spinal cord is at the
(a) precommand level
(b) projection level
(c) segmental level
Problem 5
Dorsal root ganglia contain
(a) cell bodies of somatic motor neurons
(b) axon terminals of somatic motor neurons
(c) cell bodies of autonomic motor neurons
(d) axon terminals of sensory neurons
(e) cell bodies of sensory neurons.
Problem 6
Match the receptor type in column B to the correct description in column A.
Column A
______ (1) Pain, itch, and temperature receptors
______ (2) Contains intrafusal fibers and anulospiral and flower spray endings
______ (3) Discriminative touch receptor in hairless skin (fingertips)
______ (4) Contains receptor endings wrapped around thick collagen bundles
______ (5) Rapidly adapting deep-pressure receptor
______ (6) Slowly adapting deep-pressure receptor
Column B
a. Bulbous corpuscles
b. Tendon organ
c. Muscle spindle
d. Free nerve endings
e. Lamellar corpuscle
f. Tactile corpuscle
Problem 7
Match the names of the cranial nerves in column B to the appropriate description in column A.
Column A
_______ (1) Causes pupillary constriction
_______ (2) The major sensory nerve of the face
_______ (3) Serves the sternocleido-mastoid and trapezius muscles
_______ (4) Purely sensory (two nerves)
_______ (5) Serves the tongue muscles
_______ (6) Allows you to chew your food
_______ (7) Impaired in Bell's palsy
_______ (8) Helps regulate heart activity
_______ (9) Helps you hear and maintain your balance
_______ (10) Contain parasympathetic motor fibers (four nerves)
Column B
a. Abducens
b. Accessory
c. Facial
d. Glossopharyngeal
e. Hypoglossal
f. Oculomotor
g. Olfactory
h. Optic
i. Trigeminal
j. Trochlear
k. Vagus
l. Vestibulocochlear
Problem 8
For each of the following muscles or body regions, identify the plexus and the peripheral nerve(s) (or branch of one) involved. Use choices from keys A and B.
___; ___ (1) the diaphragm
___; ___ (2) muscles of the posterior leg
___; ___ (3) anterior thigh muscles
___; ___ (4) medial thigh muscles
___; ___ (5) anterior arm muscles that flex the forearm
___; ___ (6) muscles that flex the hand and digits (two nerves)
___; ___ (7) muscles that extend the hand and digits
___; ___ (8) skin and extensor muscles of the posterior arm
___; ___ (9) fibularis muscles, tibialis anterior, and toe extensors
___; ___, ___, ___, (10) elbow joint
Key A: Plexuses
(a) brachial
(b) cervical
(c) lumbar
(d) sacral
Key B: Nerves
(1) common fibular
(2) femoral
(3) median
(4) musculocutaneous
(5) obturator
(6) phrenic
(7) radial
(8) tibial
(9) ulnar
Problem 9
The connective tissue sheath that surrounds a fascicle of nerve fibers is the
a. Epineurium
b. Endoneurium
c. Perineurium
d. Epimysium
Problem 10
A reflex that causes reciprocal activation of the antagonist muscle is the
(a) crossed-extensor
(b) flexor
(c) tendon
(d) muscle stretch.
Problem 11
List the structural components of the peripheral nervous system, and describe the function of each component.
Problem 12
(a) Define plexus.
(b) Indicate the ventral rami of origin of the four major nerve plexuses.
Problem 13
Differentiate between ipsilateral and contralateral reflexes.
Problem 15
What is the functional relationship of the peripheral nervous system to the central nervous system?
Problem 16
Differentiate clearly between sensation and perception.
Problem 17
Central pattern generators (CPGs) are found at the segmental level of motor control.
a. What is the job of the CPGs?
b. What controls them, and where is this control localized?
Problem 18
Make a diagram of the hierarchy of motor control. Position the CPGs, motor cortex, brain stem nuclei, cerebellum, and basal nuclei in this scheme.
Problem 19
Explain why damage to peripheral nerve fibers is often reversible, whereas damage to CNS fibers rarely is.
Problem 20
(a) Describe the formation and composition of a spinal nerve.
(b) Name the branches of a spinal nerve (other than the rami communicantes), and indicate their distribution.
Problem 21
Compare and contrast flexor and crossed-extensor reflexes.
Problem 22
Marcus, a football quarterback, suffered torn menisci in his right knee joint when tackled from the side. The same injury crushed his common fibular nerve against the head of the fibula. What locomotor problems did Marcus have after this?
Problem 23
As Luke fell off a ladder, he grabbed a tree branch with his right hand, but unfortunately lost his grip and fell heavily to the ground. Days later, Luke complained that his right upper limb was numb. What was damaged in his fall?
Problem 24
Mr. Frank, a former stroke victim who had made a remarkable recovery, suddenly began to have problems reading. He complained of seeing double and also had problems navigating steps. He was unable to move his left eye downward and laterally. Which cranial nerve was the site of lesion? (Right or left?)
Problem 25
Fumiko, a 19-year-old nursing student, had had a runny nose and sore throat for several days. Upon waking, her face felt “twisted.” When she examined her face in the mirror, she noticed that the right side looked “droopy” and she was unable to move the facial muscles on that side. This made it difficult to speak clearly or eat. Which cranial nerve was affected and on which side? What is a common cause of this condition?
Problem 26
Mr. Jake was admitted to the hospital with excruciating pain in his left shoulder and arm. He was found to have suffered a heart attack. Explain the phenomenon of referred pain as exhibited by Mr. Jake.
Problem 27
What is the homeostatic value of flexor reflexes?
Problem 28
What clinical information can be gained by conducting somatic reflex tests?
Problem 29
What is the structural and functional relationship between spinal nerves, skeletal muscles, and dermatomes?
Problem 30
In 1962 a boy playing in a train yard fell under a train. The train wheel cleanly cut off his right arm. Surgeons reattached the arm, sewing nerves and vessels back together. The boy was told he should eventually regain the use of his arm but that it would never be strong enough to pitch a baseball. Explain why full recovery of strength was unlikely.
Problem 31
One of a group of rabbit hunters was accidentally sprayed with buckshot in both of his gluteal prominences. When his companions saw that he would survive, they laughed and joked about where he had been shot. They were horrified and ashamed a week later when they learned their friend would be permanently paralyzed and without sensation in both legs from the knee down, as well as on the back of his thighs. What had happened?
