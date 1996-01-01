Problem 4`
Match the names of the cranial nerves in column B to the appropriate description in column A. Column A _______ (1) causes pupillary constriction _______ (2) the major sensory nerve of the face _______ (3) serves the sternocleido-mastoid and trapezius muscles _______ (4) purely sensory (two nerves) _______ (5) serves the tongue muscles _______ (6) allows you to chew your food _______ (7) impaired in Bell's palsy _______ (8) helps regulate heart activity _______ (9) helps you hear and maintain your balance _______ (10) contain parasympathetic motor fibers (four nerves) Column B a. abducens b. accessory c. facial d. glossopharyngeal e. hypoglossal f. oculomotor g. olfactory h. optic i. trigeminal j. trochlear k. vagus l. vestibulocochlear
