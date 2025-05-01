Problem 4

Choose the correct term from the key to respond to the statements describing various brain areas.

Key:

a. Cerebellum

b. Corpora quadrigemina

c. Corpus callosum

d. Striatum

e. Hypothalamus

f. Medulla

g. Midbrain

h. Pons

i. Thalamus

________ (1) basal nuclei involved in fine control of motor activities

________ (2) region where there is a crossover of fibers of descending pyramidal tracts

________ (3) control of temperature, autonomic nervous system reflexes, hunger, and water balance

________ (4) houses the substantia nigra and cerebral aqueduct

________ (5) relay stations for visual and auditory stimuli input; found in midbrain

________ (6) houses vital centers for control of the heart, respiration, and blood pressure

________ (7) brain area through which all the sensory input is relayed to get to the cerebral cortex

________ (8) brain area most concerned with equilibrium, body posture, and coordination of motor activity