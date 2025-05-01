Problem 1
The primary motor cortex, Broca's area, and the premotor cortex are located in which lobe?
a. Frontal
b. Parietal
c. Temporal
d. Occipital
Problem 2
The innermost layer of the meninges, delicate and adjacent to the brain tissue, is the
a. Dura mater
b. Corpus callosum
c. Arachnoid mater
d. Pia mater
Problem 3
Cerebrospinal fluid is formed by
a. Arachnoid granulations
b. Dura mater
c. Choroid plexuses
d. All of these
Problem 4
Choose the correct term from the key to respond to the statements describing various brain areas.
Key:
a. Cerebellum
b. Corpora quadrigemina
c. Corpus callosum
d. Striatum
e. Hypothalamus
f. Medulla
g. Midbrain
h. Pons
i. Thalamus
________ (1) basal nuclei involved in fine control of motor activities
________ (2) region where there is a crossover of fibers of descending pyramidal tracts
________ (3) control of temperature, autonomic nervous system reflexes, hunger, and water balance
________ (4) houses the substantia nigra and cerebral aqueduct
________ (5) relay stations for visual and auditory stimuli input; found in midbrain
________ (6) houses vital centers for control of the heart, respiration, and blood pressure
________ (7) brain area through which all the sensory input is relayed to get to the cerebral cortex
________ (8) brain area most concerned with equilibrium, body posture, and coordination of motor activity
Problem 5
Destruction of the ventral horn cells of the spinal cord results in loss of
a. Integrating impulses
b. Sensory impulses
c. Voluntary motor impulses
d. All of these
Problem 6
Fiber tracts that allow neurons within the same cerebral hemisphere to communicate are:
a. Association fibers
b. Commissures
c. Projection fibers
Problem 7
A professor unexpectedly blew a loud horn in his anatomy and physiology class. The students looked up, startled. The reflexive movements of their eyes were mediated by the:
a. Cerebral cortex
b. Inferior olives
c. Raphe nuclei
d. Superior colliculi
e. Nucleus gracilis
Problem 8
a. What is the function of the basal nuclei?
b. Which basal nuclei form the striatum?
c. Which arches over the diencephalon?
Problem 10
List four ways in which the CNS is protected.
Problem 11
What constitutes the blood brain barrier?
Problem 12
A patient has suffered a cerebral hemorrhage that has caused dysfunction of the precentral gyrus of his right cerebral cortex. As a result:
a. He cannot voluntarily move his left arm or leg.
b. He feels no sensation on the left side of his body.
c. He feels no sensation on his right side.
Problem 13
A number of brain structures are listed below. If an area is primarily gray matter, write a in the answer blank; if mostly white matter, respond with b.
________ (1) cerebral cortex
________ (2) corpus callosum and corona radiata
________ (3) red nucleus
________ (4) medial and lateral nuclear groups
________ (5) medial lemniscus
________ (6) cranial nerve nuclei
________ (7) spinothalamic tract
________ (8) fornix
________ (9) cingulate and precentral gyri
Problem 14
All of the following descriptions refer to dorsal column–medial lemniscal ascending pathways except one:
a. They include the fasciculus gracilis and fasciculus cuneatus.
b. They include a chain of three neurons.
c. Their connections are diffuse and poorly localized.
d. They are concerned with precise transmission of one or a few related types of sensory input.
Problem 15
a. What is the advantage of having a cerebrum that is highly convoluted?
b. What term is used to indicate its grooves? Its outward folds?
c. Which groove divides the cerebrum into two hemispheres?
d. What divides the parietal from the frontal lobe? The parietal from the temporal lobe?
Problem 16
a. Make a rough drawing of the lateral aspect of the left cerebral hemisphere.
b. You may be thinking, 'But I just can't draw!' So, name the hemisphere involved with most people's ability to draw.
c. On your drawing, locate the following areas and provide the major function of each: primary motor cortex, premotor cortex, somatosensory association cortex, primary somatosensory cortex, visual and auditory areas, prefrontal cortex, Wernicke's and Broca's areas.
Problem 17
Explain how the cerebellum is physically connected to the brain stem.
Problem 18
Describe the stages of sleep and outline the order in which we progress through these stages during a typical night's sleep
Problem 19
a. How is cerebrospinal fluid formed and drained? Describe its pathway within and around the brain.
b What happens if CSF does not drain properly? Why is this consequence more harmful in adults?
Problem 20
Describe the functional problems that would be experienced by a person in which these fiber tracts have been cut:
a. Lateral spinothalamic
b. Ventral and dorsal spinocerebellar
c. Tectospinal
Problem 22
Mrs. Jones has had a progressive decline in her mental capabilities in the last five or six years. At first her family attributed her occasional memory lapses, confusion, and agitation to grief over her husband's death six years earlier. When examined, Mrs. Jones was aware of her cognitive problems and was shown to have an IQ score approximately 30 points less than would be predicted by her work history. A CT scan showed diffuse cerebral atrophy. The physician prescribed an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor and Mrs. Jones showed slight improvement. What is Mrs. Jones's problem? Why did the acetylcholinesterase inhibitor help?
Problem 23
Robert, a brilliant computer analyst, suffered a blow to his anterior skull from a falling rock while mountain climbing. Shortly thereafter, it was obvious to his coworkers that his behavior had undergone a dramatic change. Although previously a smart dresser, he was now unkempt. One morning, he was observed defecating into the wastebasket. Which region of Robert's brain was affected by the cranial blow?
Problem 28
Describe the spinal cord, depicting its extent, its composition of gray and white matter, and its spinal roots.
Problem 29
a. Define cerebrovascular accident or CVA.
b. Describe its possible causes and consequences.
Problem 30
A 10-month-old infant has an enlarging head circumference and delayed overall development. Her CSF pressure is elevated, and she has a bulging anterior fontanelle (fontanelles are the as yet unossified fibrous membranes connecting skull bones in infants). Based on these findings, answer the following questions:
a. What are the possible cause(s) of an enlarged head?
b. Which tests might be helpful in obtaining information about this infant's problem?
c. Assuming the tests conducted showed the cerebral aqueduct to be constricted, which ventricles or CSF-containing areas would you expect to be enlarged? Which would likely not be visible? Respond to the same questions based on a finding of obstructed arachnoid granulations.
Problem 31
Tara, a 16-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital after taking a bad spill off the parallel bars. After she had a complete neurological workup, her family was told that she would be permanently paralyzed from the waist down. During rehabilitation, her neurologist outlined for Tara and her parents the importance of preventing complications in such cases. Common complications include urinary infection, bed sores, and muscular spasms. Using your knowledge of neuroanatomy, explain the underlying reasons for these complications.
Ch. 12 The Central Nervous System
