Match the bones in column B with their description in column A. (Note that some descriptions require more than a single choice.)
Column A _____ (1) connected by the coronal suture
_____ (2) keystone bone of cranium
_____ (3) keystone bone of the face
_____ (4) form the hard palate
_____ (5) allows the spinal cord to pass
_____ (6) forms the chin
_____ (7) contain paranasal sinuses
_____ (8) contains mastoid sinuses
Column B
a. ethmoid
b. frontal
c. mandible
d. maxillary
e. occipital
f. palatine
g. parietal
h. sphenoid
i. temporal
