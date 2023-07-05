Use key choices to identify the bone descriptions that follow.
Key:
a. carpals
b. femur
c. fibula
d. humerus
e. radius
f. tarsals
g. tibia
h. ulna
______ (1) articulates with the acetabulum and the tibia
______ (2) forms the lateral aspect of the ankle
______ (3) bone that 'carries' the hand
______ (4) the wrist bones
______ (5) end shaped like a monkey wrench
______ (6) articulates with the capitulum of the humerus
______ (7) largest bone of this 'group' is the calcaneus
