Anatomy & Physiology7. Skeletal SystemAppendicular Skeleton - Upper Limb
Problem 3
Textbook Question

Use key choices to identify the bone descriptions that follow. Key: a. carpals b. femur c. fibula d. humerus e. radius f. tarsals g. tibia h. ulna     ______  (1) articulates with the acetabulum and the tibia       ______ (2) forms the lateral aspect of the ankle       ______ (3) bone that 'carries' the hand       ______ (4) the wrist bones       ______ (5) end shaped like a monkey wrench       ______ (6) articulates with the capitulum of the humerus       ______ (7) largest bone of this 'group' is the calcaneus

Verified Solution
