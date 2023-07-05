Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology7. Skeletal SystemAppendicular Skeleton - Pelvic Girdle
Problem 16
Mrs. Shea came up with what she considered to be a clever idea to bypass the long lines at Disney World. She had her husband rent a wheelchair and he wheeled her around from one exhibit to another for the better part of three days. As they sat on the plane, waiting to take off for Chicago, she complained to him that she had two sore spots on her buttocks. Why? What do you suppose would happen (to her buttocks) if she was wheeled around for a few more days?

