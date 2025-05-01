Problem 14

Characterize each receptor activity described below by choosing the appropriate letter and number(s) from keys A and B.

_____ , _____ (1) You are enjoying an ice cream cone.

_____ , _____ (2) You have just scalded yourself with hot coffee.

_____ , _____ (3) The retinas of your eyes are stimulated.

_____ , _____ (4) You bump (lightly) into someone.

_____ , _____ (5) You are in a completely dark room and reaching toward the light switch.

_____ , _____ (6) You feel uncomfortable after a large meal.

Key A:

a. Exteroceptor

b. Interoceptor

c. Proprioceptor

Key B:

(1) Chemoreceptor

(2) Mechanoreceptor

(3) Nociceptor

(4) Photoreceptor

(5) Thermoreceptor