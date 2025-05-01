Problem 1
The large onion-shaped receptors that are found deep in the dermis and in subcutaneous tissue and that respond to deep pressure are
a. Epithelial tactile complexes
b. Lamellar corpuscles
c. Free nerve endings
d. Muscle spindles
Problem 2
Proprioceptors include all of the following except
a. Muscle spindles
b. Tendon organs
c. Epithelial tactile complexes
d. Joint kinesthetic receptors
Problem 6
Match the receptor type in column B to the correct description in column A.
Column A
______ (1) Pain, itch, and temperature receptors
______ (2) Contains intrafusal fibers and anulospiral and flower spray endings
______ (3) Discriminative touch receptor in hairless skin (fingertips)
______ (4) Contains receptor endings wrapped around thick collagen bundles
______ (5) Rapidly adapting deep-pressure receptor
______ (6) Slowly adapting deep-pressure receptor
Column B
a. Bulbous corpuscles
b. Tendon organ
c. Muscle spindle
d. Free nerve endings
e. Lamellar corpuscle
f. Tactile corpuscle
Problem 7
Match the names of the cranial nerves in column B to the appropriate description in column A.
Column A
_______ (1) Causes pupillary constriction
_______ (2) The major sensory nerve of the face
_______ (3) Serves the sternocleido-mastoid and trapezius muscles
_______ (4) Purely sensory (two nerves)
_______ (5) Serves the tongue muscles
_______ (6) Allows you to chew your food
_______ (7) Impaired in Bell's palsy
_______ (8) Helps regulate heart activity
_______ (9) Helps you hear and maintain your balance
_______ (10) Contain parasympathetic motor fibers (four nerves)
Column B
a. Abducens
b. Accessory
c. Facial
d. Glossopharyngeal
e. Hypoglossal
f. Oculomotor
g. Olfactory
h. Optic
i. Trigeminal
j. Trochlear
k. Vagus
l. Vestibulocochlear
Problem 9
The connective tissue sheath that surrounds a fascicle of nerve fibers is the
a. Epineurium
b. Endoneurium
c. Perineurium
d. Epimysium
Problem 10
A reflex that causes reciprocal activation of the antagonist muscle is the
a. Crossed-extensor
b. Flexor
c. Tendon
d. Muscle stretch
Problem 14
Characterize each receptor activity described below by choosing the appropriate letter and number(s) from keys A and B.
_____ , _____ (1) You are enjoying an ice cream cone.
_____ , _____ (2) You have just scalded yourself with hot coffee.
_____ , _____ (3) The retinas of your eyes are stimulated.
_____ , _____ (4) You bump (lightly) into someone.
_____ , _____ (5) You are in a completely dark room and reaching toward the light switch.
_____ , _____ (6) You feel uncomfortable after a large meal.
Key A:
a. Exteroceptor
b. Interoceptor
c. Proprioceptor
Key B:
(1) Chemoreceptor
(2) Mechanoreceptor
(3) Nociceptor
(4) Photoreceptor
(5) Thermoreceptor
Problem 16
Differentiate clearly between sensation and perception.
Problem 17
Central pattern generators (CPGs) are found at the segmental level of motor control.
a. What is the job of the CPGs?
b. What controls them, and where is this control localized?
Problem 21
Compare and contrast flexor and crossed-extensor reflexes.
Problem 27
What is the homeostatic value of flexor reflexes?
Problem 28
What clinical information can be gained by conducting somatic reflex tests?
Problem 29
What is the structural and functional relationship between spinal nerves, skeletal muscles, and dermatomes?
Ch. 13 The Peripheral Nervous System and Reflex Activity
Back
All textbooksElaine N. Marieb, Katja N. Hoehn 11th EditionCh. 13 The Peripheral Nervous System and Reflex Activity