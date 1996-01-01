3:06 minutes
Problem 30`
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Characterize each receptor activity described below by choosing the appropriate letter and number(s) from keys A and B. _____ , _____ (1) You are enjoying an ice cream cone. _____ , _____ (2) You have just scalded yourself with hot coffee. _____ , _____ (3) The retinas of your eyes are stimulated. _____ , _____ (4) You bump (lightly) into someone. _____ , _____ (5) You are in a completely dark room and reaching toward the light switch. _____ , _____ (6) You feel uncomfortable after a large meal. Key A: a. exteroceptor b. interoceptor c. proprioceptor Key B: (1) chemoreceptor (2) mechanoreceptor (3) nociceptor (4) photoreceptor (5) thermoreceptor
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?