Problem 1
The blood volume in an adult averages approximately:
a. 1 L
b. 3 L
c. 5 L
d. 7 L.
Problem 2
The hormonal stimulus that prompts red blood cell formation is:
a. Serotonin
b. Heparin
c. Erythropoietin
d. Thrombopoietin
Problem 3
All of the following are true of RBCs except:
a. Biconcave disc shape
b. Life span of approximately 120 days
c. Contain hemoglobin
d. Contain nuclei
Problem 4
The most numerous WBC is:
a. Eosinophil
b. Neutrophil
c. Monocyte
d. Lymphocyte
Problem 5
Blood proteins play an important part in:
a. Blood clotting
b. Immunity
c. Maintenance of blood volume
d. All of the above
Problem 6
The white blood cell that releases histamine and other inflammatory chemicals is:
a. Basophil
b. Neutrophil
c. Monocyte
d. Eosinophil
Problem 7
The blood cell that can become an antibody-secreting cell is:
a. Lymphocyte
b. Megakaryocyte
c. Neutrophil
d. Basophil
Problem 8
Which of the following does not promote multiple steps in the clotting pathway?
a. Platelet phospholipids
b. Factor XI
c. Thrombin
d. Ca²⁺
Problem 9
The normal pH of the blood is about:
a. 8.4
b. 7.8
c. 7.4
d. 4.7
Problem 10
Suppose your blood is AB positive. This means that:
a. Agglutinogens A and B are present on your red blood cells
b. There are no anti-A or anti-B antibodies in your plasma
c. Your blood is Rh⁺
d. All of the above
Problem 11
List the three major categories of formed elements
Which is least numerous?
Which comprise(s) the buffy coat in a hematocrit tube?
Problem 12
What is a transfusion reaction, and why does it happen?
What are its possible consequences?
Problem 13
If you had a high hematocrit, would you expect your hemoglobin determination to be low or high? Why?
Problem 15
Besides the ability to move by amoeboid motion, what other physiological attributes contribute to the function of white blood cells in the body?
Problem 16
If you had a severe infection, would you expect your WBC count to be closest to 5000, 10,000, or 15,000/μl?
What is this condition called?
Problem 17
Describe the appearance of platelets and state their major function
Why should platelets not be called 'cells'?
Problem 18
Define fibrinolysis
What is the importance of this process?
Problem 19
How is clot overgrowth usually prevented?
List two conditions that may lead to unnecessary (and undesirable) clot formation.
Problem 20
How can poor nutrition lead to anemia?
Problem 21
Alan Forsythe, a middle-aged college professor from Boston, is in the Swiss Alps studying astronomy during his sabbatical leave. He has been there for two days and plans to stay the entire year. However, he notices that he is short of breath when he walks up steps and tires easily with any physical activity. His symptoms gradually disappear, and he feels fine after less than a month. Upon returning to the United States, he has a complete physical exam and is told that his erythrocyte count is higher than normal.
a. Attempt to explain this finding.
b. Will his RBC count remain at this higher-than-normal level? Why or why not?
Problem 23
Define hemostasis
List the three major phases of coagulation. Explain what initiates each phase and what the phase accomplishes
In what general way do the intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms of clotting differ?
Which ion is essential to virtually all stages of coagulation?
Problem 24
Cancer patients being treated with chemotherapeutic drugs designed to destroy rapidly dividing cells are monitored closely for changes in their red and white blood counts. Why so?
Problem 25
Amanda Healy, a young woman with severe vaginal bleeding, is admitted to the emergency room. She is three months pregnant, and the physician is concerned about the volume of blood she is losing.
What type of transfusion will probably be given to this patient?
Which blood tests will be performed before starting the transfusion?
Problem 26
A reticulocyte count indicated that 5% of Tyler's red blood cells were reticulocytes. His blood test also indicated he had polycythemia and a hematocrit of 65%. Explain the connection between these three facts.
Problem 27
Mr. Chu has been scheduled for surgery to have his arthritic hip replaced. His surgeon tells him he must switch from aspirin to acetaminophen for pain control before his surgery. Why?
Ch. 17 Blood
