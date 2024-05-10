17. The Blood
Suppose your blood is AB positive. This means that a. agglutinogens A and B are present on your red blood cells, b. there are no anti-A or anti-B antibodies in your plasma, c. your blood is Rh⁺ d. all of the above.
