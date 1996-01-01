17. Blood
Blood Types
2:38 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Alan Forsythe, a middle-aged college professor from Boston, is in the Swiss Alps studying astronomy during his sabbatical leave. He has been there for two days and plans to stay the entire year. However, he notices that he is short of breath when he walks up steps and tires easily with any physical activity. His symptoms gradually disappear, and he feels fine after less than a month. Upon returning to the United States, he has a complete physical exam and is told that his erythrocyte count is higher than normal. a. Attempt to explain this finding. b. Will his RBC count remain at this higher-than-normal level? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice