17. Blood
Functions and Components
2:09 minutes
Problem 3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
All of the following are true of RBCs except a. biconcave disc shape, b. life span of approximately 120 days, c. contain hemoglobin, d. contain nuclei.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Primary Functions Of Blood - Components Of Blood with a bite sized video explanation from Whats Up DudeStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos