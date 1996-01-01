17. Blood
Functions and Components
2:02 minutes
Problem 1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The blood volume in an adult averages approximately a. 1 L, b. 3 L, c. 5 L, d. 7 L.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Primary Functions Of Blood - Components Of Blood with a bite sized video explanation from Whats Up DudeStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos