Problem 7

In the heart, which of the following apply?

(1) Action potentials are conducted from cell to cell across the myocardium via gap junctions

(2) The SA node sets the pace for the heart as a whole

(3) Spontaneous depolarization of cardiac cells can occur in the absence of nerve stimulation

(4) Cardiac muscle can continue to contract for long periods in the absence of oxygen

a. All of the above

b. 1, 3, 4

c. 1, 2, 3

d. 2, 3