18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
3:17 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw a normal ECG pattern. Label and explain the significance of its deflection waves.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cardiac Action Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice