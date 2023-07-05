Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology18. Cardiovascular System: the HeartHeart Anatomy: Pathway of BloodBlood pathway through the heart
Problem 14
As Cara worked at her dissection, she became frustrated that several of the structures she had to learn about had more than one common name. Provide another name for each of these structures: a. atrioventricular groove, b. tricuspid valve, c. bicuspid valve (give two synonyms), and d. atrioventricular bundle.

