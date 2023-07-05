As Cara worked at her dissection, she became frustrated that several of the structures she had to learn about had more than one common name. Provide another name for each of these structures:
a. atrioventricular groove,
b. tricuspid valve,
c. bicuspid valve (give two synonyms), and
d. atrioventricular bundle.
