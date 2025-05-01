Problem 28

Edema is a common clinical problem. On your first day of a clinical rotation, you encounter four patients who have edema for different reasons. Your challenge is to explain the edema in terms of either an increase or a decrease in one of the four pressures that causes bulk flow.

(1) First you encounter Mrs. Taylor in the medical unit awaiting a liver transplant. What is the connection between liver failure and her edema?

(2) Next in the obstetric ward, Mrs. So is experiencing premature labor and has edema in her legs. Which bulk flow pressures might be altered here?

(3) In emergency, Mr. Herrera is in anaphylactic shock. His capillaries have become leaky, allowing plasma proteins that are normally kept inside the blood vessels to escape into the interstitial fluid. Which of the bulk flow pressures is altered in this case and in what direction is the change?

(4) Finally, in oncology Mrs. O'Leary is recovering from breast cancer surgery. Her right breast and all of her axillary lymph nodes were removed. Unfortunately, this severed most of the lymphatic vessels draining her right arm. You notice that this arm is quite edematous. Why? Mrs. O'Leary is given a compression sleeve to wear on this arm to help relieve the edema. Which of the bulk flow pressures will be altered by the compression sleeve?