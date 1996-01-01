18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
4:53 minutes
Problem 19a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
a. Name the elements of the intrinsic conduction system of the heart in order, beginning with the pacemaker. b. What is the important function of this conduction system?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cardiac Action Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice