Multiple Choice
Which inequality matches the graph?
2
views
Which inequality matches the graph?
Which inequality matches the graph?
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
Use the number line to graph the following inequality.
Write the following in interval notation.
Write the following in interval notation.
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
Rewrite the following as an inequality statement.
Solve the following linear inequalities using the addition and subtraction properties of equality.
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.
Solve the following linear inequalities and write the solution in interval notation.