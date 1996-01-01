Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology38. Animal Form and FunctionMetabolism and Homeostasis
0:51 minutes
Problem 13b
Textbook Question

Many species of animals on islands are larger than related species on the mainland. Scientists hypothesize that this phenomenon, called island gigantism, evolved in response to the scarcity of competitors and predators on islands. Reduced competition and predation allows species to exploit more resources and frees them from the need to hide in small refuges. Which of the following might be a trade-off of gigantism experienced by giant island tortoises? a. They cool very rapidly during cold weather. b. It would be difficult to sustain their high mass-specific metabolic rates on a diet of plants alone. c. It could be more difficult to avoid thermally unfavorable conditions. d. They could hide from nonnative predators more easily.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:47m

Watch next

Master Surface Area to Volume Ratio with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.