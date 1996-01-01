Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology8. RespirationChemiosmosis
Continue your comparison of electron transport and chemiosmosis in mitochondria and chloroplasts. In each case, a. where do the electrons come from? b. how do the electrons get their high potential energy? c. what picks up the electrons at the end of the chain? d. how is the energy released as electrons are transferred down the electron transport chain used?

