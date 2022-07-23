Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Squares
Textbook Question
In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F2 Punnett square. Based on this Punnett square, predict the expected phenotype(s) in the F2 generation and the expected frequency of each phenotype.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Determine the genotypes of the parent generation. The first parent is YYII (homozygous dominant for both traits) and the second parent is yyii (homozygous recessive for both traits).
Step 2: Perform a cross between the F1 generation. Since all F1 offspring from the initial cross will be YyIi (heterozygous for both traits), you will cross YyIi x YyIi to obtain the F2 generation.
Step 3: Set up a Punnett square for the F2 generation. Since each parent can produce four different types of gametes (YI, Yi, yI, yi), create a 4x4 Punnett square to account for all possible combinations of these gametes.
Step 4: Fill in the Punnett square with the genotypes resulting from each combination of gametes. This will help you visualize the distribution of genotypes in the F2 generation.
Step 5: Determine the phenotypes corresponding to each genotype and calculate their frequencies. Remember that yellow seeds (Y) are dominant over green seeds (y) and inflated pods (I) are dominant over constricted pods (i). Use the genotypic ratios from the Punnett square to predict the phenotypic ratios.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mendelian Genetics
Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, yellow seeds (Y) and inflated pods (I) are dominant traits, while green seeds (y) and constricted pods (i) are recessive.
Mendelian and Population Genetics
Punnett Square
A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic outcomes of a genetic cross. It organizes the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for the visualization of inheritance patterns. In this scenario, the Punnett square will help determine the expected phenotypes of the F2 generation from the cross of YYII and yyii parents.
Phenotypic Ratios
Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes resulting from a genetic cross. In the F2 generation, the expected phenotypes can be calculated based on the combinations of alleles from the Punnett square. For example, if the F1 generation is heterozygous, the F2 generation will exhibit a specific ratio of dominant to recessive traits, which can be expressed as a fraction or percentage.
