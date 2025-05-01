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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 1
Problem 1
In what way did the evolutionary innovations of angiosperms contribute to their adaptive radiation?
A
By increasing their susceptibility to diseases.
B
By allowing them to inhabit aquatic environments.
C
By reducing the competition for sunlight with gymnosperms.
D
By enhancing their reproductive success through diverse pollination strategies.
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