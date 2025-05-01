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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 5
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Evolution of Complexity / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is a primary difference in the evolutionary paths of camera-style eyes in vertebrates compared to mollusks?
A
Both vertebrates and mollusks evolved identical genetic pathways leading to eye development.
B
Vertebrates evolved eyes with a blind spot due to the arrangement of the optic nerve, unlike mollusks.
C
Vertebrates and mollusks both evolved eyes from a shared common ancestor with complex eyes.
D
Mollusks evolved eyes with a blind spot due to the arrangement of the optic nerve, unlike vertebrates.
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