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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Evolution of Complexity / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the primary difference between exaptation and adaptation in evolutionary biology?
A
Exaptation is a trait developed due to genetic mutations, while adaptation is a trait developed due to environmental pressures.
B
Exaptation is a trait that remains unchanged over time, while adaptation involves continuous evolution.
C
Adaptation occurs without the influence of natural selection, whereas exaptation is driven by natural selection.
D
Exaptation involves a trait evolving for one function and later being co-opted for another, while adaptation involves a trait evolving specifically for its current function.
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