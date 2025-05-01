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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 2 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Adaptive Radiation / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why is the Cambrian explosion considered a significant event in adaptive radiation?
A
It resulted in the extinction of numerous marine species.
B
It marks the rapid emergence of most major animal phyla.
C
It was a period of slow evolutionary adaptation.
D
It led to a reduction in genetic diversity among organisms.
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