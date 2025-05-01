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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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23. Speciation / Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does allopolyploidy result in the formation of a new species?
A
Allopolyploidy causes immediate reproductive isolation without hybridization.
B
Allopolyploidy reduces genetic diversity by eliminating non-dominant alleles.
C
Allopolyploidy is a gradual process requiring multiple environmental changes.
D
Hybridization between two species followed by a cell division error doubles the DNA content, creating a new species.
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