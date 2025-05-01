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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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23. Speciation / Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation / Problem 2
Problem 2
When butterflies colonize an isolated island, how does dispersal lead to speciation?
A
Butterflies adapt by changing their mating habits to synchronize with island flora.
B
Limited resources on the island lead to competition and natural selection.
C
The new environment causes genetic drift and reproductive isolation over time.
D
Island predators force butterflies to develop new defense mechanisms.
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