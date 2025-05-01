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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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23. Speciation / Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between allopatric and sympatric speciation?
A
Sympatric speciation relies on genetic drift, while allopatric speciation relies on natural selection.
B
Allopatric speciation involves geographic isolation, while sympatric speciation does not.
C
Allopatric speciation occurs rapidly, while sympatric speciation is always slow.
D
Sympatric speciation occurs due to physical barriers, while allopatric speciation occurs due to behavioral differences.
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