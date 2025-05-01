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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation
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23. Speciation / Allopatric and Sympatric Speciation / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does disruptive selection contribute to sympatric speciation?
A
It ensures that only the fittest individuals reproduce.
B
It increases genetic diversity by promoting hybrid vigor.
C
It eliminates intermediate phenotypes, favoring extreme traits.
D
It encourages interbreeding between different species.
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