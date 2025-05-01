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Biogeochemical Cycles
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Biogeochemical Cycles
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52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary purpose of biogeochemical cycles in an ecosystem?
A
To control the population of species within an ecosystem.
B
To recycle chemical nutrients between biotic and abiotic components.
C
To convert energy from one form to another.
D
To increase the biodiversity of ecosystems.
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