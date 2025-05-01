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Biogeochemical Cycles
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Biogeochemical Cycles
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52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following processes in the water cycle directly contributes to the replenishment of groundwater?
A
Runoff
B
Evaporation
C
Precipitation
D
Infiltration
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