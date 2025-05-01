Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Biogeochemical Cycles
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Biogeochemical Cycles
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 4
52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why is the phosphorus cycle considered unique compared to other biogeochemical cycles?
A
It lacks a gaseous phase.
B
It primarily involves only aquatic systems.
C
It does not involve any biological processes.
D
It is the fastest of all biogeochemical cycles.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options