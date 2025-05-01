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Biogeochemical Cycles
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Biogeochemical Cycles
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52. Ecosystems / Biogeochemical Cycles / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the role of nitrogen fixation in the nitrogen cycle?
A
Converting nitrogen gas into ammonia or related compounds.
B
Returning nitrogen to the atmosphere as nitrogen gas.
C
Transforming ammonia into nitrates.
D
Decomposing organic matter to release nitrogen.
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