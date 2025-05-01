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Biogeography
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Biogeography
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48. Ecology / Biogeography / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does water availability affect plant distribution in a desert environment?
A
Abundant water availability supports a wide variety of plant species.
B
Water availability has no impact on plant distribution.
C
High water availability leads to desertification.
D
Limited water availability restricts plant growth to drought-resistant species.
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