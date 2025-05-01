Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Biogeography
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Biogeography
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
48. Ecology / Biogeography / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines biogeography?
A
The study of genetic variations within species.
B
The study of the physical characteristics of the Earth.
C
The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems in geographic space and through geological time.
D
The study of the chemical interactions within ecosystems.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options