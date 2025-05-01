Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Biogeography
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Biogeography
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
48. Ecology / Biogeography / Problem 3
Problem 3
What effect do increased competition and predation have on species distribution?
A
They increase the population size and expand the distribution of species.
B
They cause species to become more widespread across their current habitat.
C
They can lead to reduced population sizes and force species into new habitats.
D
They have no effect on species distribution.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options