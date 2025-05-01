Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Biogeography
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Biogeography
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
48. Ecology / Biogeography / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which statement about net primary productivity (NPP) is accurate?
A
NPP evaluates the genetic diversity within ecosystems.
B
NPP represents the energy captured by plants minus the energy used for respiration.
C
NPP indicates the mineral composition of the ecosystem.
D
NPP measures the total energy output of all ecosystem organisms.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options