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Community Dynamics
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Community Dynamics
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51. Community Ecology / Community Dynamics / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best defines a disturbance in an ecological context?
A
A temporary change in environmental conditions that causes a pronounced change in an ecosystem.
B
A gradual change in population dynamics due to seasonal variations.
C
The process by which plants grow in an area previously devoid of vegetation.
D
A stable state in which species composition remains unchanged over time.
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