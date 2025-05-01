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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does niche overlap in mutualistic relationships affect resource partitioning?
A
It always results in competitive exclusion
B
It decreases resource availability for all species involved
C
It results in complete niche separation
D
It can lead to cooperative resource sharing among species
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