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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following scenarios illustrates a species depending on mutualistic relationships for survival?
A
Remoras attaching to sharks for transport
B
Ticks feeding on a deer
C
Bees pollinating flowers
D
Lions hunting gazelles
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