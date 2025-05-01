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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) / Problem 4
Problem 4
What would be the consequence of removing mutualistic interactions from an ecosystem?
A
A decrease in ecosystem stability and species diversity
B
No significant change in ecosystem dynamics
C
A rapid increase in population sizes
D
An increase in ecosystem productivity
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