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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)
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51. Community Ecology / Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0) / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which statement best describes obligate mutualism?
A
A mutualistic relationship that involves competition for resources
B
A mutualistic relationship where one organism benefits and the other is unaffected
C
A mutualistic relationship where both organisms cannot survive independently
D
A mutualistic relationship that is temporary and opportunistic
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