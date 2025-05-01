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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Energy Flow Through Ecosystems / Problem 3
Problem 3
A consumer ingests 8000 kJ of energy, but only 5000 kJ is assimilated. If 2000 kJ is lost to respiration, how much energy is converted to biomass?
A
3000 kJ
B
8000 kJ
C
5000 kJ
D
2000 kJ
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