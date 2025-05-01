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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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Energy Flow Through Ecosystems
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52. Ecosystems / Energy Flow Through Ecosystems / Problem 2
Problem 2
Given an ecosystem where a primary producer has a GPP of 6000 kJ/m²/year and respiration losses of 1500 kJ/m²/year, calculate the net primary productivity (NPP).
A
7500 kJ/m²/year
B
1500 kJ/m²/year
C
6000 kJ/m²/year
D
4500 kJ/m²/year
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