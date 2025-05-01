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Evolution of Complexity
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Evolution of Complexity
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24. History of Life on Earth / Evolution of Complexity / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is a key similarity in the evolution of camera-style eyes in vertebrates and mollusks?
A
Both relied on exaptation to develop camera-style eyes.
B
Both have identical genetic pathways leading to the development of eyes.
C
Both evolved independently through convergent evolution.
D
Both evolved from a common ancestor with a camera-style eye.
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