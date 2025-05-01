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Evolution of Complexity
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Evolution of Complexity
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24. History of Life on Earth / Evolution of Complexity / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which intermediate stage offers the benefit of detecting the direction of light, aiding organisms in distinguishing between light sources?
A
The formation of a retina with specialized cells.
B
The formation of a cup-shaped depression of photosensitive cells.
C
The initial presence of simple photosensitive cells.
D
The development of a lens to focus light.
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